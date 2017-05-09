When hail is described as golf ball-sized, the tendency, it would seem, is to consider it an exaggeration. Maybe in some cases it is, but this isn’t one of them and it isn't a laughing matter.

Golf ball-sized hail pelted Lakewood, Colo., on Monday where its targets included the prestigious Lakewood Country Club, an old Donald Ross design just southwest of Denver.

“All of our greens took significant damage,” Lance Scheele, the general manager of the club said. “It would have been like having a PGA Tour event and the players not fixing a single ball mark. That’s what it looks like. Ultimately it’s going to take a couple weeks to heal up.”

Scheele Tweeted this, while noting that the course was closed on Tuesday to start repairing the damage:

The club’s Facebook page, meanwhile, posted this photo of the putting green there. Note the golf ball-sized pock marks:

Meanwhile, here are other Tweeted photos from the hailstorm:

