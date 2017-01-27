170127-golden-tate-th.png
Celebrity Golfers

Golden Tate shows off his swing -- and sends a message to fellow NFL golfers

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2017-01-27 at 1.17.46 PM.png
Tour Pro Life

These cool underwater photos of Lexi Thompson were not easy to take

3 hours ago
Spain&#39;s Rafael Nadal of the Indian Aces (R) and Switzerland&#39;s Roger Federer of the Japan Warriors greet each other during practice at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) event in New Delhi on December 12, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP / SAJJAD HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)
Golf And Beyond

Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal? Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams? Tiger vs. Torrey? 5 things to watch this weekend

5 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers2 hours ago

Golden Tate shows off his swing -- and sends a message to fellow NFL golfers

In addition to having one of the best names in sports, Golden Tate also has some of the NFL's best hands. The wide receiver has averaged 93 receptions and more than 1,000 yards the past three seasons, but with his Detroit Lions being eliminated from the playoffs two weeks ago, Tate is focusing on a different sport in the off-season. And it looks like those hands are pretty useful holding a golf club as well.

RELATED: A PGA Tour winner's nephew is a key player in Super Bowl LI

On Thursday, Tate showed off his swing -- and his new PXG irons -- with a video from the range. He also issued a message to fellow NFL golfers like Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, and Jimmy Clausen: Watch out.

Loading

View on Instagram

Those looked like a couple tight draws from Tate, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 after being an All-American at Notre Dame. And just in case his homies didn't get that first message, Tate posted a second video, this time of him pounding a driver:

Loading

View on Instagram

Again, it looks like Tate has a pretty straight -- and piercing -- ball flight despite a very strong grip. Also strong is Tate's love of golf. When he signed with Detroit in 2014, he indicated that Michigan's number of great golf courses was one of the main reasons. Respect.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopReminder: Unexpected World Series hero Kyle Schwarb…
    The LoopMichael Phelps' other claim to fame? Making the…
    The LoopA tradition unlike any other: NFL star A.J. Hawk ab…