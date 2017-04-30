170430-greek-freak.png
By

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most intriguing and incredible athletes the NBA has ever seen. So much so that the Milwaukee Bucks' superstar is (much) more commonly referred to as "The Greek Freak." And as you can see from the video below, it's an apt nickname for the 6-foot-11, 22-year-old human highlight reel.

But apparently, that freakish athletic talent doesn't translate to golf. At least, not yet.

After his team was eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in a hard-fought series with the Toronto Raptors, Giannis (We're going to stick with calling him by his first name) went to Topgolf to relax. He looked like he had a great time (nice dance moves, Giannis), but he revealed an awful golf swing on Snapchat (g_ante34). Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Sorry, but that's just brutal. And Giannis agreed.

"I suck at golf," he says in the clip. "I'll stick to basketball."

Or. . . you could work on your golf game in the off-season. We're here to help, if you do.

RELATED: Smylie Kaufman shows off his range for the New Orleans Pelicans

(h/t For The Win)

