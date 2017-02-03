TRX-lower-body-exercises-Belen-Mozo.jpg
Health & Fitness

Get jacked with these TRX exercises

an hour ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 03: Tiger Woods of the USA leaves the Emirates Golf after a short visit during the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 3, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Golf World

Tiger Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic due to back spasms

4 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 02: Matt Kuchar attempts his birdie putt on the fourth hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 2, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Golf World

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Matt Kuchar ends hiatus with seven-under 64

12 hours ago
an hour ago

Get jacked with these TRX exercises

Continuing our fitness series with the LPGA Tour's Belen Mozo, this week she debuts some of her favorite upper-body exercises using a TRX suspension trainer. Next week she will demo a series of TRX lower-body exercises. Mozo says this might be her favorite apparatus for exercising, because it challenges so many more muscles than similar exercises performed from a more stable position. Stabilizing the body while moving is paramount to a good golf swing.

"I love it because you can do a ton of exercises with it wherever you are," she says. "The TRX Rip Trainer is super portable and will give you a workout that will leave you exhausted."

Click on the video above to watch Belen demo the TRX.

More from the fitness series with Belen Mozo

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopGet 12 yards in 12 minutes with Belen Mozo
    The Loop3 great kettlebell moves for golf
    The LoopTired of chunking shots? These 3 exercises will help