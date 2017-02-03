Get jacked with these TRX exercises

Continuing our fitness series with the LPGA Tour's Belen Mozo, this week she debuts some of her favorite upper-body exercises using a TRX suspension trainer. Next week she will demo a series of TRX lower-body exercises. Mozo says this might be her favorite apparatus for exercising, because it challenges so many more muscles than similar exercises performed from a more stable position. Stabilizing the body while moving is paramount to a good golf swing.

"I love it because you can do a ton of exercises with it wherever you are," she says. "The TRX Rip Trainer is super portable and will give you a workout that will leave you exhausted."

Click on the video above to watch Belen demo the TRX.

