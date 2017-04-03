AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Honorary starters Gary Player attends the ceremonial tee off to start the first round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Get goosebumps watching Gary Player stroll down Magnolia Lane at the 2017 Masters

an hour ago
By

Give Gary Player credit: for an octogenarian, the man knows how to work the magic on social media. Player, who made his first appearance at Augusta National 60 years ago, made his annual return to Georgia for the 2017 Masters. Though he no longer competes in the tournament, the Black Knight is still ingrained in the fabric of the event's festivities, playing in the Par-3 Contest and hitting the ceremonial first tee shot on Thursday alongside Jack Nicklaus.

And before Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and other narratives grab our attention, Player offered a moment of serenity Monday morning via Twitter, reminding us that the Masters is just as much about the past as it is the present.

A bit more harmonious than Henrik Stenson rolling up to "Ice, Ice Baby," yes?

There's a thin line in today's world between the sentimental and sugary, but -- to us, at least -- the Masters never fails to fall on the right side of this wall. A conviction perfectly captured by Player's wonderful video.

