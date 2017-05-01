Get a first look at Eagle Point, the golf course PGA Tour pros are raving about ahead of this week's event

For the first time, the Wells Fargo Championship won't be held at Quail Hollow Club. The Charlotte course, a popular track among PGA Tour pros since the tournament's inception in 2003, is hosting this year's PGA Championship instead. But based on some early returns, it looks like golfers -- and fans -- are going to love its replacement.

Eagle Point Golf Club is located about four hours east in Wilmington, N.C. It's never hosted a tour event, but there's a good chance players will want to go back to the Tom Fazio design that's ranked No. 100 on Golf Digest's latest America's Greatest Courses list after this week.

PGA Tour pro/golf architect guru Zac Blair took some stunning photos of the course over the weekend. Here are a few:

And here's a video of him praising the greens:

Kevin Na also liked what he saw in practice:

Loading View on Instagram

As did Steven Bowditch, who compared the course to. . . Augusta National. Yep, that Augusta National.

"Augusta Point"?! High praise, indeed. And here are some more rave reviews from local media -- and a PGA Tour official:

Not that you needed another reason to watch golf, but Eagle Point getting its closeup sounds like must-see TV. Tune in to see what all the fuss is about.

