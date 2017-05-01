Blaire-Oneal-02-08-instagrams.jpg
News & Tours

A fan vote will determine the final spot in the field for an upcoming LPGA event

40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates after defeating Justin Rose (not pictured) of England on the first playoff hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Masters

Here's your (very small) chance to get tickets to the 2018 Masters!

2 hours ago
AVONDALE, LA - APRIL 30: Kevin Kisner reacts to his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 30, 2017 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
How He Hit That

Want to quit choking on your big chips? Stop practicing wrong

3 hours ago
Golf Courses4 hours ago

Get a first look at Eagle Point, the golf course PGA Tour pros are raving about ahead of this week's event

By
2017-100-Eagle-Point-hole-18.jpg
Courtesy of Eagle Point GC

For the first time, the Wells Fargo Championship won't be held at Quail Hollow Club. The Charlotte course, a popular track among PGA Tour pros since the tournament's inception in 2003, is hosting this year's PGA Championship instead. But based on some early returns, it looks like golfers -- and fans -- are going to love its replacement.

Eagle Point Golf Club is located about four hours east in Wilmington, N.C. It's never hosted a tour event, but there's a good chance players will want to go back to the Tom Fazio design that's ranked No. 100 on Golf Digest's latest America's Greatest Courses list after this week.

PGA Tour pro/golf architect guru Zac Blair took some stunning photos of the course over the weekend. Here are a few:

And here's a video of him praising the greens:

Kevin Na also liked what he saw in practice:

Loading

View on Instagram

As did Steven Bowditch, who compared the course to. . . Augusta National. Yep, that Augusta National.

"Augusta Point"?! High praise, indeed. And here are some more rave reviews from local media -- and a PGA Tour official:

Not that you needed another reason to watch golf, but Eagle Point getting its closeup sounds like must-see TV. Tune in to see what all the fuss is about.

RELATED: America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopShould golf take a stand against North Carolina'…
    The LoopThe Grind: Ko, Noh win, and Belen Mozo channels her…
    The LoopYou probably didn't notice: Derek Ernst's a…