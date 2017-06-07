The Best Golf Courses in Georgia

- (1) Augusta National G.C. (12th hole pictured above)•
- (2) Peachtree G.C., Atlanta •
- (3) East Lake G.C., Atlanta ≈
- (4) Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands), Johns Creek ≈
- (5) Ocean Forest G.C., Sea Island ≈
- (7) Sea Island G.C. (Seaside), St. Simons Island ≈^
- (6) Atlanta C.C., Marietta ≈
- (9) Hawks Ridge G.C., Ball Ground
- (8) Atlanta Athletic Club (Riverside), Johns Creek
- (10) Ansley G.C. (Settindown Creek), Roswell
- (12) G.C. At Cuscowilla Eatonton ^
- (13) Augusta C.C.
- (11) G.C. Of Georgia (Lakeside), Alpharetta
- (14) Champions Retreat G.C. (Bluff/Island), Evans
- (15) Great Waters At Reynolds Lake Oconee, Eatonton ^
- (New) The Ford Plantation Club, Richmond Hill
- (New) Capital City Club (Crabapple), Alpharettq
- (16) G.C. Of Georgia (Creekside), Alpharetta
- (19) The Standard Club, Johns Creek
- (New) The Oconee At Reynolds Lake Oconee, Eatonton ★
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.