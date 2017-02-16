Must Reads
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 10: Donald Trump during the first round of the 2005 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California on February 10, 2005. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Donald Trump And His Golf Driver

Brooke-Henderson-riding-greens-roller.jpg

Could Brooke Henderson Be Canada's Best Golfer Ever?

The founding phenom Young Tom Morris (played by actor Jack Lowden) won four Open Championships before his tragic death at age 24.

'Tommy's Honour' Captures The Game's Roots In St. Andrews

Golf World6 hours ago

Genesis: Sam Saunders takes lead

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Sam Saunders lines up a putt on the 12th hole during the first round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Sam Saunders lines up a putt on the 12th hole during the first round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sam Saunders took the first-round lead in the Genesis Open, a tournament his late grandfather Arnold Palmer won three times when it was known as the Los Angeles Open.

Saunders shot a seven-under par 64 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Thursday. Saunders, who has had only three top-10 finishes in 78 career PGA Tour starts, had seven birdies and no bogeys.

Palmer, who died last September, won the Los Angeles Open in 1963, ’66 and ’67, though none of those victories came at Riviera. Palmer’s three wins came when the tournament was held at the municipal Rancho Park Golf Course.

Dustin Johnson and Monday qualifier J.T. Poston both shot five-under 66s. Phil Mickelson recorded a four-under 67.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Golf News & Tours

Northern Trust Open

Golf News & Tours

Northern Trust Open

The Loop

Why watch without Tiger Woods? An old question ‘would be more stupid now’

Golf News & Tours

Northern Trust Open

The Loop

Why you should watch the Web.com Tour Championship this week

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWhy watch without Tiger Woods? An old question ‘wou…
    Golf News & ToursNorthern Trust Open
    Golf News & ToursNorthern Trust Open