Gary Woodland discloses personal tragedy, plans to play in the Masters

Gary Woodland pulled out of the WGC-Match Play in Austin last week, citing personal reasons. It was a bit of a shock, as Woodland had beat Emiliano Grillo in his first match and was scheduled to face Rory McIlroy. On Wednesday, Woodland took to Twitter to disclose the nature of his withdraw.

"Last week I withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to be with my wife, Gabby, as there were complications with our recently announced pregnancy with twins," Woodland said in a statement. "Gabby and I have since had to cope with the heartbreaking loss of one of the babies, and our doctors will be closely monitoring the health of my wife and other baby for the remainder of the pregnancy. We appreciate all of the love and support during this difficult time as we regroup as a family. At this point in time, I plan to play in the Masters next week."

Woodland is in the midst of a career season, with two runner-up finishes and four top 10s, ranking 11th in the FedEx Cup. The 32-year-old is not in this week's Shell Houston Open field.

