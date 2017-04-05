dustin-johnson-wgc-match-play-2017-sunday-wave.jpg
Masters Gambling

Masters 2017: Dustin Johnson now listed as a tri-favorite after injuring his back

2 hours ago
snoop-8.jpg
Celebrity Golf

Snoop Dogg played golf in Augusta and it was marvelous

2 hours ago
rory-mcilroy-jamie-donaldson-masters-2016-prepping-vertical-puytting.jpg
The Masters

Gary Player thinks there's going to be a new member of the career Grand Slam club after this week's Masters

3 hours ago
The Masters3 hours ago

Gary Player thinks there's going to be a new member of the career Grand Slam club after this week's Masters

By
gary-player-masters-2016.jpg
Kevin C. Cox

AUGUSTA, Ga. — With a soaking rain on Monday and Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club won’t be playing quite as firm and fast as officials might have hoped when the tournament begins on Thursday. The change in conditions may prove particularly fateful for one player.

“I think if the course plays soft, Rory McIlroy is going to get his elusive Masters win,” said three-time Masters champion Gary Player. “Sometimes people are destined to do things, and I think that’s the case for Rory.”

Should Player’s prediction come true, McIlroy would join him, along with Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to have won all four majors in their career.

Players says he can appreciate the pressure McIlroy must be under to win the green jacket, but that the wet weather has been Rory’s friend in majors past. In all of McIlroy’s previous four major triumphs, the course has been dampened by rain.

“He has the best golf swing in the world,” Player said. “And he’s been playing nice golf. I think he’s destined to win the golf tournament.”

RELATED: Is Augusta in Rory's head?

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Who can, and can't, win the Masters

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRory McIlroy wants no part of an arm-wrestling rema…
    The LoopThere's always something intriguing about the g…
    The LoopFred Couples gets the last laugh after lending out …