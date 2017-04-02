ANA Inspirationan hour ago

Game, set, match for Lexi Thompson? She leads by two on a course she owns

By
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - APRIL 01: Lexi Thompson of United States acknowledges the crowd as she finished her round at the par 5, ninth hole during the completion of the second round of the 2017 ANA Inspiration held on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club on April 1, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson acknowledges the crowd as she finished her round at the par 5, ninth hole during the completion of the second round of the 2017 ANA Inspiration on Saturday morning. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

David Cannon

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — There are no gimmes in professional golf, though the temptation is to give Lexi Thompson this one. A two-stroke lead in a major in which she hasn’t finished worse than seventh in the previous three years and was its winner in 2014, well, that’s good, Lexi.

Thompson posted a second-straight five-under-par 67 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club on Saturday, to complete 54 holes in 13-under-par 203. A year ago, Lydia Ko won with a score of 12 under.

There is a crowd chasing Thompson, including Suzann Pettersen, Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryo. Pettersen is two back, Park and Ryo three behind. These aren’t plow horses chasing a thoroughbred; all three have won major championships. Park, too, is a past champion here, while Pettersen has finished second three times and third once.

Still, it’s hard to examine Thompson’s form chart in the ANA Inspiration and conclude that with a head start she’s somehow vulnerable.

Thompson has played 14 straight rounds of par or better here, on what is considered a difficult course, 6,763 yards of malevolence for those whose steering is off. Moreover, she last shot over par in the ANA Inspiration in the first round in 2013, a 73 in the year she won. Her scoring average in the last four ANA Inspirations, including this one, is 69.13.

Game, set and match?

“I just love this golf course,” Thompson said in the gloam of another perfect day in the desert. “I get to hit a lot of drivers. It just sets up well. There are a lot of dogleg, which help me out. I hit driver everywhere on this golf course, and that's what I love most about it. I usually just aim up the right side of the fairway and just hit a baby draw out there, or try to.”

Thompson, meanwhile, has worked assiduously to address the one vulnerability in her arsenal, her putting. The dividends already are evident and include a round of 61 in the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

RELATED: Lexi Thompson holds her own and more playing with the men

“I made a lot of changes,” she said. “I changed putters, changed my stance some. I practiced a few hours a day on it and just gained a lot more confidence. You know, I struggled a lot last year. We went through a lot of putters, and yeah, I felt really good about it coming into the season. My first round in the Bahamas went really well with the putter, so it was great to see.”

She hit all 18 greens in regulation on Saturday, incidentally. If her putter continues to contribute, well, Lexi, as she is popularly known, now the first name in American women’s golf, will have won tournaments in five straight years.

The odds, clearly, are in her favor.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Lexi Thompson atop a strong leader board through 36 holes

Golf News & Tours

Cristie Kerr takes advantage of calmer conditions to take a share of the lead

Golf News & Tours

Who's No. 1? Ariya Jutanugarn could unseat Lydia Ko this week

Golf News & Tours

LPGA: Thompson leads by four after third round

Golf News & Tours

Amateur Eun Jeong Seong makes ace, shoots 68 in bid to take another leap into Poppie's Pond

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursWho's No. 1? Ariya Jutanugarn could unseat Lydi…
    Golf News & ToursLexi Thompson atop a strong leader board through 36…
    Golf News & ToursLPGA: Thompson leads by four after third round