Gambler makes a killing betting on Si Woo Kim to win the Players at 500(!)-to-1 odds

How big of a long shot was Si Woo Kim to win the Players? Irish bookmaker BoyleSports listed the 21-year-old at 500-to-1 odds -- and it wound up paying a steep price.

The Irish Golf Desk has the story of an anonymous gambler who put 200 Euros ($220) on Kim to win. The brilliant bet paid out 60,200 Euros, which equals a whopping $66,084.

That's a good year's salary, or slightly more than what those players finishing tied for 30th place in the PGA Tour's flagship event took home. Not too shabby.

Kim entered the week with six missed cuts and three WDs in 15 starts since January. But he got up and down a perfect 10 out of 10 times in the final round to become the youngest Players champ ever.

BoylesSports' website currently doesn't list Kim's odds for the U.S. Open next month, but we're guessing when it does, they'll be a lot lower. On Monday, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released its updated odds for the year's second major and Kim's odds have been slashed from 300/1 to 100/1.

