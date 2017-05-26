Feuds2 hours ago

Fred Funk slams writer for "hatchet job" column on brushes with Donald Trump and Annika Sorenstam

By
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MAY 21: Fred Funk during the final round of the 2017 PGA Champions Tour Regions Tradition on May 21, 2017 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Upset by what he described as a "hatchet job" in Thursday's edition of USA Today, Fred Funk responded on Friday by penning his own piece.

Funk took issue with Christine Brennan's column titled "Senior PGA players are Trump's kind of crowd." But while most of that story was about the ties golfers at this week's Senior PGA at Trump National Golf Course near Washington, D.C., have to the President of the United States, Funk was most angry about Brennan characterizing one of his pre-tournament press conference comments as a "sexist remark."

Writing for the website Morning Read, here were Funk's opening two paragraphs:

My experience with the media in my 30-year career generally has been fantastic, so when I saw the hatchet job by USA Today’s Christine Brennan on Thursday, I was more than dismayed. I was perplexed and angry.

I was portrayed by Brennan as sexist and clearly not in tune with her agenda.

Funk went on to explain his side of the story involving Annika Sorenstam at the 2005 Skins Game that led to the comment that offended Brennan:

Early on in discussing the PGA Tour and Champions Tour successes, I made the following statement, all in fun: “It seems like every birthday I get a new head cover. [Meaning I am a short hitter.] [I] feel like I should be on the ladies’ tour right now. But I didn't mean that in a derogatory sense; not at all. Just because Annika [Sorenstam] outdrove me, I'm a little bitter, but, no, it's, it's a good golf course.”

My intention was to play up the 2005 Skins Game event with Annika Sorenstam. Anybody who knows me and has heard of that story will know that I have the utmost respect for Annika and the LPGA.

I would like to point out that if you were to ask anyone in the interview room what I meant, no one would ever depict me the way I was portrayed in Brennan’s report.

It was as if it occurred at two different places. It simply did not happen.

On Thursday, Funk's son, Taylor, a junior on the University of Texas golf team, defended his father on Twitter:

At the 2005 Skins Game, Funk, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, was famously outdriven by Sorenstam on the third hole. She then gave him a skirt that he put on and wore for the rest of the hole. Here's a look back:

Regardless of what you thought of the stunt, it's pretty clear that Funk and Sorenstam were in on the gag together.

I don’t mind that I support Trump and she doesn’t; that doesn’t bother me at all. However, I am extremely bothered by the fact that Brennan has pushed others toward questioning my relationship with Annika and the LPGA. That really hurt. She created an image as if I'm a man who disrespects Annika and the LPGA.

I don't know how she could even validate that. I'm livid about that.

