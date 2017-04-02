ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 19, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Endorsements

It looks like Rory McIlroy is going to be wearing Nike for a LONG time

2 minutes ago
2017 Masters Tournament
Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Fred Couples gets the last laugh after lending out his green jacket to an 11-year-old

an hour ago
merch vintage hats.jpg
Masters Merchandise

Our 18 favorite Masters merchandise items

3 hours ago
Drive, Chip and Putt National Finalsan hour ago

Fred Couples gets the last laugh after lending out his green jacket to an 11-year-old

By
2017 Masters Tournament
Chris Trotman

AUGUSTA, GA.—Nobody breaks up a room like Fred Couples. Even when the room is outdoors and includes a bunch of 10- and 11-year-olds.

After missing last year’s Masters with a bad back, Couples is playing again. Before playing a practice round on Sunday afternoon, he was asked bythe club as a past champion to help present awards during Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt National Final.

Assigned the Boys 10-11 division, Couples made small talk with the juniors while the trophies were being brought to a podium outside the Augusta National clubhouse under the famed oak tree. In a moment of levity, he slipped off his own green jacket and let Quinn Thomas try it on for size.

The 11-year-old from Hannibal, Mo., was all smiles when putting it on, only to turn and tell Couples. “It’s a little big.”

We don’t think he meant it as a joke about Couples needing to lose weight, nor did Couples take it as such, but the 1992 Masters champ wasn’t going to let the youngest one-up him. The man does have a reputation to uphold as the coolest guy in golf.

“I said, ‘Don’t pop off kid. You’ll want to wear this all the time.’ ”

Suffice it to say, Couples enjoyed him time with the young players, and has become a big believer in the DCP event.

“Somebody here who’s 9 or 10 years old right now will some day probably play in [the Masters],” Couples said. “It’s that kind of an event, one that will inspire these kids to go on and do big things in golf.”

RELATED: The best images from the 2017 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Reflecting on Tiger's 1997 Masters win.

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopSix interesting stats to know entering the third ro…
    The LoopAcute back issues force Fred Couples to withdraw fr…
    The LoopImpact: Mr. Popular becomes No. 1