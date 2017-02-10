Four great TRX exercises for your core

Apologies if you've been badgered by constant reminders that the muscles around your mid-section are involved in virtually any athletic movement you can do. But it's worth repeating that if you want to swing a golf club effectively and avoid back pain and injuries, strengthening the muscles from your knees to your chest is going to pay off.

Belen Mozo knows that. And among various ways she works out is a TRX suspension-training program that involves core-strengthening exercises. She demonstrated some of them here, and by doing them in succession, she proves that you can get a great core workout in a short amount of time.

Watch the video to see her TRX core workout.

More from the fitness series with Belen Mozo

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS