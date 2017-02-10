phil.png
Viral Video

Watch Phil Mickelson thank Monterey Peninsula members for letting tour use their course

23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Tiger Woods of the United States loses his driver after a poor tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Vegas takes a hatchet to Tiger Woods' Masters odds following latest injury setback

an hour ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 09: Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark plays her second shot on the 10th hole during the delayed second round of the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 9, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
News

Danish player goes caddie-less, leads Vic Open

2 hours ago
7 hours ago

Four great TRX exercises for your core

Apologies if you've been badgered by constant reminders that the muscles around your mid-section are involved in virtually any athletic movement you can do. But it's worth repeating that if you want to swing a golf club effectively and avoid back pain and injuries, strengthening the muscles from your knees to your chest is going to pay off.

Belen Mozo knows that. And among various ways she works out is a TRX suspension-training program that involves core-strengthening exercises. She demonstrated some of them here, and by doing them in succession, she proves that you can get a great core workout in a short amount of time.

Watch the video to see her TRX core workout.

More from the fitness series with Belen Mozo

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopFitness Friday: The Total Golf Workout with Instagr…
    The LoopWant a better golf swing? Train diagonally
    The LoopFitness Friday: TRX for golfers