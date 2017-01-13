Former NBA star Ray Allen might have the coolest golf bag ever

Ray Allen officially announced his retirement from the NBA in November, joining Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett in a foursome of Hall-of-Fame locks to hang it up in the past year. Allen may rank a little behind those other three in terms of his basketball career, but he's easily the best golfer of the bunch. He also happens to have one of the best golf bags we've ever seen.

The former sharpshooter on the court is now totally focused on shooting low scores on the course. And he's showing off his game -- and that golf bag -- this week at the Diamond Resorts Invitational. Thanks to ESPN's Michael Collins for snapping this photo:

What a dazzling thing of beauty. It doesn't look like he gives Hillcrest High School a shout out, but he's got all of his other teams covered.

Allen was an All-American at UConn before being drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. They don't make the bag, though, because they immediately traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks for Stephon Marbury. Allen also wound up playing in Seattle, Boston, and Miami, winning NBA championships in those last two stops and finishing his career with the most three-pointers made in NBA history.

Collins shared this photo of Allen's unique putter "cover" as well:

Of course, if you're going to have eye-catching golf gear like that, you have to be able to back it up. (* Looks up Ray Allen's handicap, sees he's a +0.8. *)

Wow. Carry on, Ray.

RELATED: NBA player releases hilarious retirement video

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS