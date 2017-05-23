Former long-drive champ Jamie Sadlowski makes PGA Tour debut this week

Jamie Sadlowski, known for smashing golf balls into oblivion, will make his PGA Tour debut this week at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. The two-time long-drive champion was added to the field by way of a Champions' Choice invitation, according to Jimmy Burch of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Last year, the 28-year-old Canadian decided to give up on long drive competitions and focus on a professional golf career. Prior to that decision, he had played in two events on the Mackenzie Tour, making one cut in 2013, and four events on the Web.com Tour, making two cuts. For the first time last May, Sadlowski attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open when he was challenged by his agent. He immediately proved he could do more than crush it off the tee, shooting a five-under 65 and earning medalist honors at the local qualifier at DC Ranch in Scottsdale. He was unable to make it all the way to Oakmont, after finishing nine shots back at sectional qualifying.

This week he'll have another chance to prove himself at Colonial, where Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and defending champion Jordan Spieth are among those in the field. It's clear that someone thinks he has game, as he was selected along with Beau Hossler as a Champions' Choice invitee, reserved for two promising players that are voted into the field by past champions at Colonial.

