PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Patrick Reed of the United States pulls a club from his bag as he prepares to play a shot on the seventh hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed blamed his poor year on ill-fitting equipment. The early returns show he was right

What the hell is a fidget spinner and why are they EVERYWHERE?

The clubhouse seen in the sunshine on a practice day for the 2013 British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Golf Course in Gullane, eastern Scotland on July 14, 2013 ahead of the 142nd Open Championship which begins on July 18. It will be the 16th time the East Lothian course has held the championship, Ernie Els will defend the trophy he won at Royal Lytham last year, while Tiger Woods will look to win his 15th major title. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

'Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden'

Former long-drive champ Jamie Sadlowski makes PGA Tour debut this week

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - OCTOBER 09: Jamie Sadlowski of Canada plays a shot during round four of the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Zurich at Royale Jakarta Golf Club on October 9, 2016 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)
Arep Kulal/Asian TourJAKARTA, INDONESIA - OCTOBER 09: Jamie Sadlowski of Canada plays a shot during round four of the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Zurich at Royale Jakarta Golf Club on October 9, 2016 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)

Jamie Sadlowski, known for smashing golf balls into oblivion, will make his PGA Tour debut this week at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. The two-time long-drive champion was added to the field by way of a Champions' Choice invitation, according to Jimmy Burch of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Last year, the 28-year-old Canadian decided to give up on long drive competitions and focus on a professional golf career. Prior to that decision, he had played in two events on the Mackenzie Tour, making one cut in 2013, and four events on the Web.com Tour, making two cuts. For the first time last May, Sadlowski attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open when he was challenged by his agent. He immediately proved he could do more than crush it off the tee, shooting a five-under 65 and earning medalist honors at the local qualifier at DC Ranch in Scottsdale. He was unable to make it all the way to Oakmont, after finishing nine shots back at sectional qualifying.

This week he'll have another chance to prove himself at Colonial, where Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and defending champion Jordan Spieth are among those in the field. It's clear that someone thinks he has game, as he was selected along with Beau Hossler as a Champions' Choice invitee, reserved for two promising players that are voted into the field by past champions at Colonial.

RELATED: 5 Mesmerizing GIFs of Jamie Sadlowski destroying things with a golf ball

Could Brooke Henderson Be Canada's Best Golfer Ever?

James Hahn, Ricky Barnes shoot 64s to share first-round lead

Tony Romo will make golf broadcasting debut this week at Colonial

Jason Day shoots 63, is two back of leader James Hahn

J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley take one shot lead into final round at the Players

