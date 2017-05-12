Former boy band "rivals" Nick Lachey and Joey Fatone hang together at the Players

OK, so the rivalry between boy bands NSYNC and 98 Degrees never quite escalated to West Side Story level in the late 90s, but it was still cool to see Joey Fatone and Nick Lachey hanging out together. And what brought them together? Golf. Of course.

The two crooners were at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday enjoying the Players -- and some cocktails by the 17th hole. Unfortunately, though, they missed seeing Sergio Garcia's hole-in-one. Check out this fun interview with PGA Tour's Teryn Schaefer:

At least, the duo got to meet some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars:

So could we see a new boy band in golf?

Well, Joey retweeted that. . . Let the rumors begin.

