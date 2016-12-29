AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts after hitting his tee shot into the water on the 12th hole during the final round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Best Of

The best golf quotes from 2016

4 hours ago
Auburn-No.-1.jpg
Football and golf

Former Auburn football coach still thrilled that Tigers were Golf Digest’s mythical national champions

7 hours ago
jason-day-us-open-practice-round-2016-driver.jpg
News & Tours

2017 New Year's resolutions for five of golf's brightest stars

7 hours ago
Football and golf7 hours ago

Former Auburn football coach still thrilled that Tigers were Golf Digest’s mythical national champions

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville coached the Tigers to an undefeated season in 2004, yet were denied the national championship.

The University of Southern California opened the 2004 football season ranked No. 1, went undefeated and was declared the national champion, to Tuberville’s chagrin. Auburn was ranked No. 2.

“I've got a subscription to Golf Digest, and I'm going to write them and see if they'll make us No. 1,” Tuberville said at the time. “That would mean as much as anyone else.”

Golf Digest complied and sent him this mock cover:

Tuberville spoke about it with Ted Lewis, who in Wednesday's edition wrote this for the Advocate, a Baton Rouge, La., newspaper:

“For Tommy Tuberville, it’s been the gift that’s kept on giving.

"Not to mention an unconventional, albeit unofficial, recognition of the national championship that could have been.

“After undefeated Auburn’s 16-13 victory over Virginia Tech in the 2005 Sugar Bowl, Tuberville, then the coach of the Tigers, joked that he hoped someone would recognize his team as national champions — maybe even Golf Digest.

“Sure enough, not only did the magazine put Tuberville on its next cover with the headline ‘Auburn’s No. 1!’, it awarded him a lifetime subscription. A dozen years later, he’s still getting it.

“That’s something I’ll always cherish,” said Tuberville.”

RELATED: Weekend getaways: College football and golf

To reiterate, it was a mock cover that Golf Digest sent to Tuberville. Nonetheless, Tuberville had it framed and it hung his office wall through the years.

Incidentally, Tuberville, who recently resigned as head coach at the University of Cincinnati, carries an 11.6 handicap index at Coldstream Country Club in Cincinnati.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Tour Pro Hip Speed

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2016 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopU.S. Amateur semifinalist's mother's name i…
    The LoopGolf Digest Chairman/Editor In Chief Jerry Tarde na…
    The LoopRoyal Dornoch offers spiritual advice ‘by a Chaplai…