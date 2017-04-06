kris-bryant-golf-baseball.jpg
Celebrity Golf

Forget the start of baseball season, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has his mind on the Masters

an hour ago
dustin-johnson-wgc-match-play-2017-sunday-wave.jpg
Masters Gambling

Masters 2017: Dustin Johnson now listed as a tri-favorite after injuring his back

5 hours ago
snoop-8.jpg
Celebrity Golf

Snoop Dogg played golf in Augusta and it was marvelous

6 hours ago
Celebrity Golfan hour ago

Forget the start of baseball season, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has his mind on the Masters

By
kris-bryant-golf-baseball.jpg

Kris Bryant would seem to have other things to be thinking about than golf and the Masters. The third baseman for the Chicago Cubs—and the reigning National League MVP—helped his team kick off their first season in 108 years as defending World Series champs this week by splitting their opening two games on the road against their archrival St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryant, however, isn’t one to separate the two sports. You might recall he was part of the eight-player Cubs crew that visited Pebble Beach on an off day last August as the team.

So it was that Bryant debuted this little golf video on Facebook this week, showing off his short-game skills with a little wedge target practice and giving a shout-out to Rickie Fowler and the Masters in the process. It took a few takes, but he eventually found the stroke of the delicate 130-foot wedge shot he was trying to hone.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

How to make a Masters pimento cheese sandwich

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe year of the Cubs? Best record, play Pebble Beac…
    The LoopRangers say Spieth threw 'hard strike,' Cub…
    The LoopCubs’ Joe Maddon manager of year (again) for embrac…