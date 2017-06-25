CROMWELL, Conn. — Different day, different putter for Rory McIlroy, and different result.

Sunday, McIlroy, using his third putter of the week, closed with a six-under 64 at the Travelers Championship. It was his best round of the season and moved him into the top 20 on the leader board as the final group of Jordan Spieth and Boo Weekley were teeing off.

“I couldn’t have done any worse than what I’ve done in the first three days,” he said following seven birdies and one bogey at TPC River Highlands. “So I just wanted to mix it up and go back to something that looked a little more familiar. That style of head or that head shape I’ve had the most success with. So I went back to that today to see if I could conjure up any good feelings and it felt pretty good.”

The putter McIlroy used in the final round was TaylorMade’s Tour Proto TP Collection Juno, which is a more traditional blade-style putter.

There’s still some work to do, though. The 28-year-old four-time major winner hit 17 greens in regulation but finished the day with 30 putts. It was the third time this week he had at least 30 putts in a round. He was also negative in strokes gained/putting.

“I gave myself a lot of looks today,” McIlroy said. “If I can strike the ball like this and putt average, this is sort of what I can do.”

McIlroy has next week off before a busy stretch of three tournaments in a row, beginning with the Irish Open, which he hosts, followed by the Scottish Open and the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

