Must Reads
shinnecock-hills-aerial.jpg

The Best Courses In Every State

CHASKA, MN - OCTOBER 01: Phil Mickelson of Team USA shakes hands with Martin Kaymer of Team Europe after clinching a 2&amp;1 victory on the 17th hole green during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson and a game 'still breeding decent human beings'

CHASKA, MN - AUGUST 16: Tiger Woods (R) reacts to his tee shot on the 17th hole as caddie Steve Williams walks off during the final round of the 91st PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on August 16, 2009 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The sad story of Tiger Woods grows even sadder

Footwear2 hours ago

FootJoy releases U.S. Open-themed shoes

By

FootJoy is getting into the U.S. Open spirit by announcing their limited edition red, white and blue ProSL shoes. The shoes are available now, and there are only 500 pairs so they won't be around for long. The upper is made out of waterproof leather, so you’ll be dry in the rain and the dew. The midsole is made out of a comfortable, yet stable, foam that’ll cushion your foot throughout the round.

Feast your eyes on these patriotic beauties:

You probably noticed these shoes are spikeless. If you’re one of those people who shies away from spikeless shoes because you don’t think you’ll get enough grip, we’re here to tell you that you’re wildly misguided. A lot of tour players trust spikeless shoes. Jason Dufner, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Beef Johnson are wearing the ProSL’s. If these shoes can handle tour swing speeds, we think they’ll be able to handle your action, too.

Related: Our 12 favorite U.S. Open merchandise items

The ProSL, $150 at retail, is also available in six other colors, so you can still get the same technology when the U.S. Open-themed pairs run out.

Related: Golf Digest Shoe Guide

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS

Trending Now
Golf Equipment

Latest gear: Feet of strength

Golf Equipment

Best Men's Golf Shoes 2017

Golf Equipment

Best Women's Golf Shoes 2017

Golf Equipment

The Best Golf Shoes 2016

Golf Equipment

FootJoy releases new spikeless golf shoe

Related
Golf EquipmentBest Women's Golf Shoes 2017
Golf EquipmentLatest gear: Feet of strength
Golf EquipmentThe Best Golf Shoes 2016
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection