The Best Golf Courses in Florida

(1) Seminole G.C. (15th hole pictured above), Juno Beach • (2) TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach •^ (3) Calusa Pines G.C., Naples • (4) Streamsong (Red) ≈^ (6) Streamsong (Blue) ≈^ (5) Jupiter Hills Club (Hills), Tequesta ≈ (7) The Concession G.C., Bradenton ≈ (8) The Bear's Club, Jupiter (11) Trump International G.C. (Championship), West Palm Beach ≈ (17) Old Memorial G.C., Tampa (25) Medalist G.C., Hobe Sound (10) Mountain Lake Club, Lake Wales (9) Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry), Lecanto ≈ (12) Mcarthur G.C., Hobe Sound ≈ (13) Pablo Creek Club, Jacksonville ≈ (15) Pine Tree G.C., Boynton Beach ≈ (16) Loblolly G.C., Hobe Sound ≈ (19) Floridian National G.C., Palm City (22) Naples National G.C. (14) Isleworth G.& C.C., Windermere (New) TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley), Ponte Vedra Beach ★ (20) John's Island Club (West), Sebastian (21) The Dye Preserve G.C. Jupiter (18) Trump National Doral Miami (Blue Monster) ^ (26) Indian Creek C.C., Miami Beach (New) Adena G. & C.C., Ocala (23) World Woods G.C. (Pine Barrens), Brooksville ^ (New) Innisbrook (Copperhead), Palm Harbor ★ (24) Coral Creek Club, Placida (27) Old Marsh G.C., Palm Beach Gardens

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.