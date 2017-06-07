The Best Golf Courses in Florida

- (1) Seminole G.C. (15th hole pictured above), Juno Beach •
- (2) TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach •^
- (3) Calusa Pines G.C., Naples •
- (4) Streamsong (Red) ≈^
- (6) Streamsong (Blue) ≈^
- (5) Jupiter Hills Club (Hills), Tequesta ≈
- (7) The Concession G.C., Bradenton ≈
- (8) The Bear's Club, Jupiter
- (11) Trump International G.C. (Championship), West Palm Beach ≈
- (17) Old Memorial G.C., Tampa
- (25) Medalist G.C., Hobe Sound
- (10) Mountain Lake Club, Lake Wales
- (9) Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry), Lecanto ≈
- (12) Mcarthur G.C., Hobe Sound ≈
- (13) Pablo Creek Club, Jacksonville ≈
- (15) Pine Tree G.C., Boynton Beach ≈
- (16) Loblolly G.C., Hobe Sound ≈
- (19) Floridian National G.C., Palm City
- (22) Naples National G.C.
- (14) Isleworth G.& C.C., Windermere
- (New) TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley), Ponte Vedra Beach ★
- (20) John's Island Club (West), Sebastian
- (21) The Dye Preserve G.C. Jupiter
- (18) Trump National Doral Miami (Blue Monster) ^
- (26) Indian Creek C.C., Miami Beach
- (New) Adena G. & C.C., Ocala
- (23) World Woods G.C. (Pine Barrens), Brooksville ^
- (New) Innisbrook (Copperhead), Palm Harbor ★
- (24) Coral Creek Club, Placida
- (27) Old Marsh G.C., Palm Beach Gardens
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.