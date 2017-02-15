DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 26: Ernie Els of South Africa looks on whilst on the sixth green during the first round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club on January 26, 2017 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Ernie Els has a blunt response regarding flak for playing with President Trump

an hour ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Tiger Woods of the United States during the pro-am for the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on February 1, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Coming to grips with Tiger Woods' troubled comeback

an hour ago
170215-john-daly.png
John Daly

John Daly says his latest club to land in a lake happened by accident

2 hours ago
News & Tours2 hours ago

Five, including Graeme McDowell and Annika Sorenstam, named new hosts of Arnold Palmer Invitational

By
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 21: Arnold Palmer of the United States standing watching the golf beside the 18th hole during the first round of the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Golf and Country Club on March 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 21: Arnold Palmer of the United States standing watching the golf beside the 18th hole during the first round of the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Golf and Country Club on March 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

When the PGA Tour visits Bay Hill next month, it will mark the first Arnold Palmer Invitational conducted since the tournament's namesake passed. And though the King no longer walks among us, his spirit will be much alive at the event. One now championed by new hosts.

On Wednesday, the Arnold Palmer Invitational announced that five individuals will share the responsibilities left by Palmer. Those five are U.S. Open champ Graeme McDowell, World Golf Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam and Curtis Strange, PGA Tour veteran Peter Jacobsen and former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge.

“Part of my dad’s legacy was to inspire others to care about things he thought were important,” said Palmer’s daughter Amy Saunders, chairman of Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation. “With the help of his many friends, fans and followers, we intend to keep that light shining brightly.”

Related -- Arnold Palmer: 10 Rules For A Golf Life

The quintet's tasks include emceeing various events and presenting the trophy to the tournament winner. They will also be a part of a ceremony in Palmer's honor on Wednesday, March 15.

“Arnold was a force of nature, on and off the course,” said McDowell. “We can’t fill his shoes but we can carry on his passion for helping others. I live with my family in Orlando and my children were born at Winnie Palmer Hospital, so I've been a direct beneficiary of Arnold's charitable legacy. I’m honored to be part of such a remarkable event.”

The tournament begins on March 16. Jason Day is the defending champion.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopArnold Palmer's first golf course design is up …
    The LoopBilly Andrade shares a hilarious story about routin…
    The LoopThis Arnold Palmer story about not laying up encaps…