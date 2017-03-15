CARMEL, IN - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland congratulate each other on their birdie putts on the 15th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Carmel, Indiana. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth to appear on Golf Channel's WGC-Dell Match Play bracket special

25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 15: A large group of players hit a ceremonial tee shot during opening ceremonies on the range prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 15, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Arnold Palmer

Watch the PGA Tour honor Arnold Palmer with a driving range salute at Bay Hill

27 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 20: (L-R) Arnold Palmer, Jason Day of Australia, Dash Day, Ellie Day and Lucy Day sit for a photo following Day&#39;s one stroke victory on the 18th hole green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 20, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cy Cyr/PGA TOUR)
Fantasy Golf

Fantasy Golf: Will Jason Day repeat at Bay Hill?

an hour ago
Fantasy Golfan hour ago

Fantasy Golf: Will Jason Day repeat at Bay Hill?

By
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 20: (L-R) Arnold Palmer, Jason Day of Australia, Dash Day, Ellie Day and Lucy Day sit for a photo following Day&#39;s one stroke victory on the 18th hole green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 20, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cy Cyr/PGA TOUR)
Cy Cyr
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 20: (L-R) Arnold Palmer, Jason Day of Australia, Dash Day, Ellie Day and Lucy Day sit for a photo following Day's one stroke victory on the 18th hole green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 20, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cy Cyr/PGA TOUR)

Despite all the talk about top-tier tour pros skipping the first Arnold Palmer Invitational since The King's death in September, this is actually a pretty star-studded field. As our Brian Wacker points out, 64 world ranking points will go to the winner and 14 of the top 25 players in the world will tee it up at Bay Hill. Leading that list is World No. 2 Jason Day, who also happens to be the defending champ. But does the Aussie lead our list of golfers you should plug into your fantasy lineup this week? Here's the foursome we're going with:

Henrik Stenson: Just check out the Swede's stats in this event since 2012:

A T-8 is the worst finish for the Swede at Bay Hill during that stretch and he's coming off a T-7 at the Valspar Championship -- although he made more news for that adorable moment with his daughter:

THE GRIND: Sergio Garcia goes wedding cake testing and a Canadian golf boom

Brandt Snedeker: We're feeling the good vibes for Sneds this week at Bay Hill, and not just because of those Mastercard commercials he did with Arnold Palmer. The guy just seems to be charmed at this event. How else can you explain this shot?

OK, so he's never won at Bay Hill, but he has a couple of top 15s and he's coming off a T-7 at the WGC-Mexico Championship. A first API win this year would be a fitting tribute to his legendary friend.

Rickie Fowler: Speaking of having good mojo, have you seen Fowler's special shoes for this week?

Fowler finished T-3 at Bay Hill in 2013 and he's coming off that win at the Honda Classic and T-16 in Mexico. After a rough second half to 2016, Fowler has returned to being a nearly weekly play.

Wesley Bryan: The former trick-, sorry, just a force of habit. After three consecutive top 10s (Two T-4s and a T-7), Bryan has firmly established himself as a rising star on the PGA Tour. Bryan is making his first start at Bay Hill, but we're not worried considering how quickly he's adapted to everything else during his rookie season.

Bench: Jason Day and Rory McIlroy. Keep the big guns ready. Just in case. . .

RELATED: 13 PGA Tour sleepers to watch out for this season

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Rickie Fowler, Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson (Starters); Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose, Wesley Bryan (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Brandt Snedeker.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursFantasy: Can Fowler break through at Bay Hill?
    The LoopFantasy Golf: Adam Scott AND Matt Every are looking…
    The LoopFantasy Golf: What should we expect from Bryson DeC…