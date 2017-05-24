Fantasy Golf Podcast: Will Zach Johnson resurface at Colonial?

A week after a struggling Si Woo Kim won the Players, Billy Horschel -- fresh off missing four consecutive cuts -- won the AT&T Byron Nelson. In other words, we’re going to start focusing on picking players who come into an event in bad form. Of course, we kid, but these are the latest examples of why pro golf is the most difficult sport to predict. At least, it’s certainly much tougher than basketball. Cavs vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals? Who saw that coming?!

Anyway, on this week’s podcast, Joel Beall joined me to discuss how much momentum means in golf, Jordan Spieth’s (brief) putter change, and of course, make our picks for the Dean & DeLuca Invitational (Colonial). Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome at Colonial:

Zach Johnson: It hasn’t been a banner season for ZJ, but the two events you can always pencil the two-time major champ in for playing well are the John Deere Classic and this. Johnson is the event’s all-time leading money winner and a two-time champ. Even better is that for once, he’s not at the top of everyone’s list at this short track.

Kevin Kisner: Unlike Johnson, Kisner has had a strong 2017, just missing his first cut of the year at the Wells Fargo on the previously unknown Eagle Point. The Kiz has two runner-ups and is overdue for a second PGA Tour title. He also has a T-5 and a T-10 at Colonial the past two years.

Brandt Snedeker: As usual, Snedeker’s season started with a bang, but he’s been hampered by a left hand injury that forced him to withdraw from the Players. He returned at the Byron Nelson last week and missed the cut, but him playing for a second straight week is a good sign he’s fine physically. As with Johnson, this is a buy-low-on-a-big-name situation.

Jason Dufner: We’re sticking with Dufner for another week after he produced a T-13. That was more of the same for the 2013 PGA champ, who now has nine top 25s in 11 stroke-play starts this season. A playoff loser to Adam Scott here in 2014, the man with the Hogan waggle is usually a safe bet to play well at one of Hogan’s favorite spots.

Just missed: Matt Kuchar and Ryan Palmer.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson (Starters); Graham McDowell, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin, Jason Dufner (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Zach Johnson.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

