Fantasy Golf Podcast: Will Wesley Bryan or Beef break through in Puerto Rico?

This week's WGC-Dell Match Play is one of the coolest events on the PGA Tour. Unfortunately, it's also the event least suited to fantasy golf. So while the action at Austin Country Club will draw the most eyeballs, we're focused more on what's happening in Puerto Rico for the purpose of this week's podcast. Have a listen as Joel Beall and I discuss some surprising big names in the field, an exciting new partnership with FanDuel, and seeing Tiger Woods in an unusual place:

And if you're more old-school and would rather just read my normal weekly picks, here's my fab foursome for the Puerto Rico Open:

Wesley Bryan: In case you haven't heard, Wesley Bryan is a former trick-shot artist who is tearing it up on the PGA Tour in his rookie season. But of course you've heard that. Everyone who has watched a golf tournament in the past month has heard that. But seriously, Bryan's recent T-4, T-4, T-7 stretch nearly earned him a spot in the Match Play. It's no wonder Westgate Las Vegas Superbook made him a co-favorite (15/1) with Grahem DeLaet. This is a great chance for Bryan to ride that momentum into a first PGA Tour title, especially against a field that doesn't even include defending champ Tony Finau, who is instead at the Match Play. As an alternate.

Andrew "Beef" Johnston: Is it a bad sign that Beef has already begun his TV career? We hope not. But even though he's off to an underwhelming start to his rookie season on the PGA Tour, at 80/1 he brings value. On FanDuel, he's also relatively cheap at $6,300 (You get $60,000 to spend on eight players -- four before the cut and four after -- which comes to $7,500 per player) and has shown an ability to play in windy conditions that are usually present in Puerto Rico.

Ian Poulter: A year ago, Poulter was the 54-hole leader in this event before stalling with a Sunday 72 to finish T-3. Still making his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him in 2016, Poulter is playing decent golf with four consecutive made cuts, but nothing better than a T-36 in that span. He's a bit pricy at $8,600, but a better value than Graeme McDowell at $9,700. Speaking of prices, it gives us an opportunity to mention Poulter actually bought that infamous cop car from the 2012 Ryder Cup:

Well done, Ian.

Peter Uihlein: The 2010 U.S. Amateur champ is currently 22nd in the European Tour's Race to Dubai. And the 27-year-old only costs $7,200 on FanDuel despite being one of the favorites (25/1), according to Vegas. Are you noticing a theme here with guys who have played on the European Tour? Well, accept for Wesley Bryan, of course. Did you know he's a former trick-shot artist?

Just missed: Graeme McDowell and Graham DeLaet.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: No Yahoo! this week. . .

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Wesley Bryan.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

