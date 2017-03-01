SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 27: Paula Creamer of the USA poses during a photo call prior to the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions at the Sentosa Golf Club on February 27, 2017 in Singapore. Players were invited to &#39;Own The Stage&#39; prior to the tournament, which will be hosted on the new Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club March 2-5, the 10th anniversary of the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions. (Photo by Russel Wong/HSBC via Getty Images)
Viral Video

Looks like HSBC uses over-the-top marketing for its women's golf championship, too

17 minutes ago
170301-graham-delaet-th.png
Rules Issues

Graham DeLaet roasts the USGA for how proposed new rules will affect tour pros

23 minutes ago
Augusta-National-security.jpg
Twitter

A story in two Tweets: Augusta National security asks Jack Nicklaus for ID, security company now hiring

an hour ago
Fantasy Golf5 hours ago

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Will Rory McIlroy soar back to No. 1 in Mexico City?

By
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot into the 18th green during the final round of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Getty Images
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot into the 18th green during the final round of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

At this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship, the PGA Tour says hello to a new golf course, welcomes back Rory McIlroy, and keeps the Kleenex handy as it adjusts to an unfamiliarly high altitude. In short, there’s no shortage of intrigue at Club de Golf Chapultepec and Joel Beall joins me to discuss it all in this week’s Golf Digest Fantasy Fix Podcast. Have a listen:

And if you're more old-school and would rather just read my normal weekly picks, here's who I'm taking on my PGA Tour Fantasy Golf team in Mexico City:

Justin Rose: Outside of a T-39 at Pebble Beach, the Olympic Gold Medalist has a solo second and two T-4s in 2017. I originally penciled McIlroy into this spot, but were surprised at how many people are picking him in his return. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rory wins this thing and reclaims No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

RELATED: Rickie Fowler's Honda after party & Paulina Gretzky gets creative on the beach

Gary Woodland: If any golfer without a win in 2017 has played better than Rose it’s Woodland, who has two runner-ups to go with a T-5 and a T-6. G-Dub has also showed an ability to handle altitude at the Barracuda Championship. In two starts at the elevated Montreux Golf and Country Club, he has a win and a runner-up.

Justin Thomas: The #SB2K16 crew has already combined for five victories this season and JT has three of them. Thomas has been in a bit of a swoon since the Hawaiian Swing, but he’ll be back in a more tropical climate this week, and from the looks of it, he likes how far the golf ball is flying in Mexico City.

Loading

View on Instagram

Brendan Steele: Another guy with a great track record at the Barracuda, Steele has four top 10s in five starts in that event. More importantly, we like the way he's playing. Steele has finished in the top 40 in all nine starts this season, including two top 10s. HIs most impressive finish may have been at last week's Honda Classic, though, where he finished T-14 despite being seven over at one point during his opening round.

Bench: Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

RELATED: 13 PGA Tour sleepers to watch out for this season

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm (Starters); Brendan Steele, Hideki Matsuyama, Jim Furyk, Tyrrell Hatton (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Gary Woodland.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast on iTunes

Listen to the Golf Digest Podcast on TuneIn

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Will Rory McIlroy's new d…
    The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Will Rory McIlroy win for a t…
    The LoopFantasy Golf Podcast: Is Dustin Johnson the play in…