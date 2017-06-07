Fantasy Golf Podcast: Phil Mickelson tunes up for a major he probably won't be playing in

The FedEx St. Jude Classic is the last opportunity for players to sharpen their games for next week's U.S. Open. But the biggest name in the field, Phil Mickelson, probably won't be playing in the season's second major. To discuss Phil's fatherly choice, our picks to win in Memphis, and some shady dealings in a four-ball match, Joel Beall joined me for our weekly chat. Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome at TPC Southwind:

Phil Mickelson: Phil always plays the weeks before a major championship, but when he goes walkin' in Memphis, it's not just for practice. In the past four years, Mickelson has two T-2s and a T-3 in this event. Plus, wouldn't it be just like Phil to put on a show to increase the chatter about his no-show at the U.S. Open next week.

Brooks Koepka: Koepka has cooled off the past couple weeks, but he's finished T-3 and T-2 at TPC Southwind the past two years. Also, I've got to give him a shoutout for getting me $20 off my next purchases of Michelob Light thanks to the two eagles he made at the Memorial. Thanks, Brooks. Just waiting for that hole-in-one now, big guy. . .

Billy Horschel: After a win at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Horschel hasn't done much the past two weeks, but he's finished in the top 10 in his past three trips to Memphis. And before that win in Dallas, he'd missed the cut in four consecutive events, so who ever knows with this guy?

Stewart Cink: The 2009 British Open champ is quietly putting together a solid season with 12 top-30 finishes in 18 starts. Surprisingly, that's only produced a pair of T-10s as his best finishes, but that changes this week at a place where he has a decent track record, including a T-5 in 2004. Picking him also led me to segue into a discussion about some local match-play shenanigans. Listen to the podcast for more. Or don't. Joel and I are just bitter.

Just missed: Adam Scott and Kevin Kisner.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka (Starters); Smylie Kaufman, Daniel Summerhays, Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Phil Mickelson.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

