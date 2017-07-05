Fantasy Golf Podcast: Phil Mickelson (minus Bones) heads to the Greenbrier Classic

A new (brief) era begins this week on the PGA Tour when Phil Mickelson will tee it up alongside his brother, Tim, instead of longtime caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Regardless of who is carrying his bag, the five-time major champ will be the biggest name in a relatively weak field at the Greenbrier Classic. So what do we think of Mickelson's chances to pick up a first PGA Tour win in four years? Stephen Hennessey joined Joel Beall and I for our weekly chat that included our Greenbrier picks, complaints about weathermen, and a brief (I promise) recap of my golf trip to Myrtle Beach. Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome for the Greenbrier Classic:

Bill Haas: Another week, another top 20 for Haas, who finished T-13 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Haas heads to TPC Old White where he lost in a playoff in 2011 and added another top 10 in 2013. The six-time PGA Tour winner seems well overdue for another victory.

Phil Mickelson: Why not? Golf fans will miss the Phil and Bones show, but the Mickelson Bros will be just as formidable. OK, so Mickelson has never made the cut at TPC Old White in three attempts -- and again, there's that whole "he hasn't won in four years" thing -- but I think he'll be extra ready following a long layoff, which included a highly publicized breakup. Despite the winless drought, Mickelson has played consistent golf this season with zero missed cuts in 15 starts. He ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach-the-green and 17th in strokes gained total.

Sung Kang: The decision to not pack any rain gear for his final round at the Quicken Loans National may have cost him his first PGA Tour title. We're guessing the man who quietly had four top-11 finishes since April (including a runner-up in Houston) won't get caught in the rain again.

Danny Lee: He's still the defending champ after floods wiped out last year's event. And unlike when he won in 2015 and was sad he didn't have a girlfriend to enjoy the victory with, Lee looks like he's returning to West Virginia with a lovely lady on his arm.

Good for you, Danny.

Just missed: Webb Simpson and Kevin Kisner.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Bill Haas, Danny Lee, Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley (Starters); Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson, Sung Kang, David Lingmerth (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Danny Lee.

