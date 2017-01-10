Fantasy Golf Podcast: Jimmy Walker or Jordan Spieth at the Sony Open?

Justin Thomas kicked off 2017 on the PGA Tour in style. Well, with his play, at least. We're still not quite sure what to make of that fluorescent shirt:
And JT will island jump over to Honolulu for the Sony Open at Waialae CC, one of the shortest courses (7,004 yards) on tour all year. Joel Beall and I discuss our Hawaiian picks, some sleepers for 2017 and pasta day in the office cafeteria in this week's podcast:
And if you're more old-school and would rather just read my normal weekly picks, here's who I'm taking on my PGA Tour Fantasy Golf team at Kapalua:
Jimmy Walker: Walker went back-to-back at the Sony Open in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, he won by nine shots. Coming off a solid week in Kapalua, we're expecting another big week.
Jordan Spieth: Even with two double bogeys and a triple bogey at Kapalua, Spieth finished T-3, thanks to leading the field in birdies. We're expecting more of that at Waialae, a course Spieth's caddie contends sets up as well as any on tour for him.
Justin Thomas: Two wins in his past four starts. Plus, he holds a share of the Waialae course record with the 61 he fired in the second round in 2015. No reason not to roll with him.
Harold Varner III: We wanted to highlight a few of our top sleepers for 2017 (Varner, Ollie Schniederjans and Wesley Bryan), but we'll go with Varner. The promising player finished T-13 in his debut here last year.
Bench: Branden Grace and Ollie Schniederjans.
And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:
Yahoo! lineup: Branden Grace, Jimmy Walker, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson (Starters);
Bill Haas, Brandt Snedeker, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau (Bench).
Knockout/One-and-done pick: Tony Finau.
And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:
