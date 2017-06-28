Fantasy Golf Podcast: Is Rickie Fowler the pick at the Quicken Loans National?

It's difficult to know what to expect for the PGA Tour's first return to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm since 2006, but if recent Web.com and Champions Tour events tell us anything, it's that players will be in for a pretty good test. Unfortunately, we are certain, however, that Quicken Loans National host Tiger Woods will not be in attendance. But someone will still take home that cool Capitol building trophy, and to discuss who that might be, Jordan Spieth's legendary finish at the Travelers Championship, and a harrowing tale involving a Q-Tip, Joel Beall joined me for our weekly chat. Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome for the Quicken Loans National:

Bill Haas: Considered Haas is ranked seventh on tour in greens hit and eight in scrambling when he misses a green, it's a wonder he hasn't won yet this year. Still, his solid season includes a best-ever World Golf Championship finish at the match play and a best-ever finish in a major (T-5) at the U.S. Open. The 2013 winner of this event down the road at Congressional has special vibes at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm as well, having made his pro debut here in 2004 -- the same year we both graduated from Wake Forest. Man, I'm we're getting old. . .

Rickie Fowler: On one hand, you might expect Fowler to not be so fired up for this event, but I actually think he'll arrive in the D.C. area with extra motivation from the frustration of playing so well recently at the Memorial and the U.S. Open and not coming away with a victory.

THE GRIND: Rickie Fowler races his girlfriend & Brooks Koepka's Vegas vacation

Brendan Steele: Speaking of players disappointed in good finishes at majors, Steele broke Tiger Woods' record for birdies at a U.S. Open by racking up 22 at Erin Hills, but he only came away with a T-13. Nevertheless, Steele has turned into one of the tour's most consistent performers as Joel and I are well aware (He was our big "keeper" for our Masters of None fantasy team). We're counting on another top-15 performance this week.

Xander Schauffele: I'm still not 100-percent sure how to say his last name, but I dig that we share the same first name, Alexander. Although, I'm becoming jealous that my parents or I never thought of that nickname. . . Regardless, this 23-year-old has risen more than 200 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking thanks to a T-5 at the U.S. Open and a T-14 at the Travelers.

RELATED: Golf Digest Tournament Predictor for 2017 Quicken Loans National

Just missed: Kevin Chappell and Patrick Reed. The "U-S-A!" chants should be extra rowdy near our nation's capitol on July 4th weekend.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Bill Haas, Kevin Chappell, Danny Lee, Xander Schauffele (Starters); Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III, Jimmy Walker, Billy Horschel (Bench). It's one of those weeks when all the guys we like are on Yahoo's A-List. . .

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Bill Haas.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast on iTunes

Listen to the Golf Digest Podcast on TuneIn

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS