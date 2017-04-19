Fantasy Golf Podcast: Is it Kevin Chappell's time in San Antonio?

A funny thing happened during last week's fantasy golf podcast. In discussing Luke Donald, Joel Beall and I realized he was still a free agent in our fantasy league -- so we picked him up and rode his runner-up to a monster week. Well, not really, because the rest of our team laid an egg, but it was still a timely pickup, and it proves these chats can be helpful (Joel also correctly pegged Wesley Bryan for a big performance). So have a listen as Joel and I talk about this week's Valero Texas Open, Bryan's breakthrough at Harbour Town, and the highest scores we've ever seen shot on a single golf hole:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly picks, here's my fab foursome in San Antonio:

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar is so good at the Sunday run to a backdoor high finish that we've officially started calling it Kucharing. We're going to hope he plays as well on one of the other days this week and ride him for a second straight tournament, even with the highest salary ($10,200) on FanDuel.

Kevin Chappell: After a year in which he finished runner-up four times, Chappell entered this season as the most likely player to pick up a first victory. He started cold, but a T-7 at the Masters shows he's rounding back into form and a tough TPC San Antonio Oaks Course seems like a perfect spot to finally get the job done. Oh yeah, that cheap $6,600 price tag doesn't hurt.

PODCAST: Wesley Bryan on that Taco Bell order and making Jim Nantz cringe

Brendan Steele: The site of Steele's lone PGA Tour title (2011) before this year's Safeway Open, he's also had two other top 10s and a T-13 in this event. The man of Steele has also been a man of consistency, making the cut in 16 straight tournaments -- the best current streak on tour.

Ryan Palmer: Mired in a slump until a T-11 at Hilton Head, the native Texan is back in an event where he's shined with a T-4 last year and a T-6 in 2015. Plus, Jordan Spieth just picked him to be his partner at next week's Zurich Classic. If he's good enough to play with Jordan, he's good enough to be plugged into our lineup this week.

Just missed: Charley Hoffman and Patrick Reed.

Editor's note: Fantasy golf has arrived at FanDuel and Golf Digest has partnered with the daily fantasy sports site. Check out FanDuel.com/GolfDigest to see how you can get in the action and win some great prizes, including a Callaway Epic driver.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Brendan Steele, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell, Ryan Palmer (Starters); Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Billy Horschel (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Kevin Chappell.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

Subscribe to the Golf Digest Podcast on iTunes

Listen to the Golf Digest Podcast on TuneIn

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS