Fantasy Golf Podcast: Dustin Johnson returns to the PGA Tour, but at an unfamiliar venue

Remember Dustin Johnson? That guy who seems to win every week he tees it up? Well, he's back after hurting his back on the eve of the Masters -- and he still has that three-tournament winning streak. Also on a (fantasy golf) winning streak? Me. That's right, I correctly predicted Kevin Chappell's win at the Valero Texas Open and then had last week off with the Zurich's team format not being conducive to fantasy golf. So both streaks are on the line this week at the Wells Fargo Championship. Joel Beall joins me to discuss the tournament's substitute venue, our favorite golf architects, matching golf outfits, and of course, our picks to win. Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome in Wilmington:

Dustin Johnson: Again, the World No. 1 is on a three-tournament winning streak. Sure, he's had a few weeks off, but judging by the photos of him tossing his son Tatum around the pool and lugging him around Disney World, the back looks OK. Because he's returning from injury, this might actually be the one tournament where DJ is getting overlooked.

Kevin Kisner: The Kiz and teammate Scott Brown came up short in a Monday playoff at New Orleans, but people are going to remember his clutch chip in near darkness on Sunday evening to force a playoff. Kisner hasn't missed a cut in 2017 and he has two runner-ups to go with a T-4, a T-10 and two T-11s.

Webb Simpson: Eagle Point Golf Club is a total mystery for most of the players in the field, but not Simpson, who has been a member there for several years. The North Carolina kid will have a home-course advantage and he has three top 15s in his past eight starts, including a playoff loss at the Waste Management Open. He also might be the best buy on FanDuel at $7,300.

Carl Pettersson: Speaking of bargains with local knowledge, the Swede holds the course record at Eagle Point with a 62. It's been a tough couple years for Pettersson, but he showed some signs of life with a T-16 in San Antonio two weeks ago. At $4,600 on FanDuel, he's well worth taking a flyer on.

Just missed: Adam Scott and Bill Haas.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Wesley Bryan (Starters); Bill Haas, Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Webb Simpson.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

