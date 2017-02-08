Fantasy Golf Podcast: Dustin Johnson -- and celebrities -- swarm Pebble Beach

Things are really wide open at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And no, we’re not talking about the celebrity portion of the event where we always put our money on Kenny G. Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama, winners of five of the tour’s first 10 events, are sitting this one out. That’s good news for guys like Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, who are trying to make a name for themselves. Of course, we kid, but to break down those guys’ chances, talk about what it’s like to go on a bachelor party at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and discuss playing golf with your father-in-law, here’s our weekly podcast featuring Joel Beall, special guest Stephen Hennessey, and myself. Have a listen:

And if you're more old-school and would rather just read my normal weekly picks, here's who I'm taking on my PGA Tour Fantasy Golf team Pebble Beach:

Dustin Johnson: This guy was Mr. Pebble Beach with two wins, and yes, that U.S. Open he let slip away. And then? He started partnering with future father-in-law Wayne Gretzky.

But this should be old hat for DJ by now. And if he can win a U.S. Open while simultaneously overcoming a final-round rules controversy, he can handle winning with Wayne in tow.

Jordan Spieth: Another week, another strong finish for the two-time major champ, who now has three consecutive top 10s to start 2017. In four trips here, Spieth has never finished worse than T-22. Plus, I like the mojo he has this week with his sponsor, AT&T, handing out 2,000 of these cool koozies/mini golf bags:

J.B. Holmes: Speaking of guys whose mojo I like this week, how about how Holmes handled the 105-yard par-3 seventh on Tuesday. In gale-force winds, he found the green with a 6-iron, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of it:

Beau Hossler: I've taken chalk so far, so it's time to reach a little down the board for a final pick. Sure, this guy has been touted as a future star since briefly leading the 2012 U.S. Open at 17, but he's not exactly established yet on the PGA Tour. Check out his photo, or lack of photo, on the tour's website this week:

That's OK, I'm still a Beauliever.

Bench: Brandt Snedeker and Jim Furyk.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jimmy Walker, J.B. Holmes (Starters); Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk, Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: J.B. Holmes.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel, Steve and I jabber:

