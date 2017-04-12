Fantasy Golf Podcast: Can Matt Kuchar turn a Masters rally into a win at Harbour Town?

Sergio Garcia gave us a great story at the Masters, but overall, it was a rough week for golf gamblers. I mean, who would ever bet on Sergio Garcia to win the Masters? Well, other than this guy. Of my five bets, none finished in the top 10 and two missed the cut. And I said if I had to stake my life on it, I'd go with Jordan Spieth, so luckily, I didn't have to stake my life on it.

Anyway, we move on, kind of like Sergio did after his performance at the WGC-Match Play. Just two weeks before he won a green jacket, he cold-topped a tee shot into the water. So never give up, kids.

On this week's fantasy golf podcast, Joel Beall joined me to discuss Sergio Garcia's Masters win, this week's (bounceback) picks at the RBC Heritage, and whether getting engaged has a positive effect on your golf game. Have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly picks, here's my fab foursome at Harbour Town, a rare course that doesn't give bombers a big advantage:

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar is coming off one of the all-time backdoor top fives (Emphasis on the backdoor part) at a major following a back-nine rally at the Masters that included a hole-in-one on No. 16. Other than that, Kuchar has been surprisingly off this year with a T-9 in Phoenix being his only other top 10. Considering he has a win, a fifth and a T-9 at Harbour Town, he's the safest bet for a big week here.

Kevin Kisner: The Kiz has quietly earned more than $1.6 million this season without a win. Look for him to add a nice chunk to that total at a place where he lost a playoff to Jim Furyk in 2015.

Adam Hadwin: The Canadian's breakthrough season continued with a T-36 in his Masters debut. Previously, he picked up his first PGA Tour win at the Valspar Championship, had a runner-up at Career Builder where he also shot 59 and more recently, .finished sixth place at Bay Hill. Hadwin recently got married, but he's put off the honeymoon to keep his momentum going by riding a hot putter that has him eighth in strokes gained/putting on tour.

Luke Donald: Poor, Luke. He didn't qualify for the Masters and then Sergio Garcia abandoned their game of Worlds With Friends over the weekend. But the Brit returns to action at arguably his best course. Donald has never won at Harbour Town, but he has four runner-ups and two thirds. Plus, Joel and I recently cut him from our fantasy team, so you know he's going to play well.

Just missed: Bryson DeChambeau and Russell Henley.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Luke Donald, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau (Starters); Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Russell Henley (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Matt Kuchar.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

