Fantasy Golf Podcast: Can Jason Day finally figure out Jack Nicklaus' tournament?

A free word of advice: When I tell you to plug Kevin Kisner into your fantasy golf lineup, you plug Kevin Kisner into your fantasy golf lineup. As was the case with Kisner’s first PGA Tour win at the 2015 RSM Classic, I rode The Kiz to glory again at Colonial. Yes, my other main pick, Zach Johnson, had a semi-meltdown in the third round, but I’m focusing on the positive.

Kisner is back at it at this week’s Memorial, but should you ride the hot hand? Joel Beall joined me from Kiawah’s Ocean Course (must be nice) to break down the field at Muirfield Village, discuss Jordan Spieth’s bounceback, and take a closer look at whether “Kucharing” is a real thing. Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome at Muirfield Village:

Jason Day: This is a home game for the Columbus transport and yet, oddly enough, Day has never had a top 25 here in eight starts. He was T-27 last year, though, when he stumbled with a final-round 74. And after a playoff loss at the Byron Nelson, it appears the former World No. 1 is finally getting into the groove.

Matt Kuchar: Just days after Joel and I wrote a piece examining Kuchar’s propensity to pick up “backdoor” top 10s (AKA “Kucharing”), Kuchar came within a shot of doing it again at Colonial with a T-12. He’s been a front-runner, however, for much of his past nine trips to Muirfield Village with seven top 10s, including a win and a runner-up.

Marc Leishman: The Aussie is having a career year with eight top 25s in 14 starts including a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Leishman has shot in the 60s in six of his past 8 rounds at Muirfield, picking up a T-5 and a T-11 in his last two trips.

Bill Haas: Haas missed the cut last year, but had gone T-4, T-8, T-18 the three previous years. After three rare missed cuts, Haas is coming off a T-12 at Colonial to give him eight top 20s in 14 starts. Just two of those are top 10s, though, meaning the 2015 Presidents Cup hero still has some work to get back onto the U.S. team this year. That begins with a nice finish this week’s at Jack’s place, where the milkshakes flow like water. For those of us who aren’t fortunate enough to be there, it’s going to be a long week of golf – and dessert – envy.

Just missed: Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson. These guys are so good it's almost getting boring to point them out.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Jon Rahm (Starters); Bill Haas, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Wesley Bryan (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Matt Kuchar.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

