Fantasy Golf Podcast: Can Dustin Johnson go back-to-back at the U.S. Open?

The fescue! The weather! Phil Mickelson's potential wild ride! This year's U.S. Open in Wisconsin has no shortage of storylines -- or cheese-based concessions. To discuss it all, make some picks, and ponder the meaning of life (not really), Joel Beall joined me from Erin Hills for our weekly chat. Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome at Erin Hills:

Dustin Johnson: I know, I know. This is a boring pick. But what other golfer has won three consecutive golf tournaments this year? What other golfer hits tee shots longer and straighter than some highways? What other golfer can do this?

You get the point. And DJ should be extra motivated after missing the year's first major with that fluke back injury. Yes, the whole Paulina having a baby early in the week gives me a little pause, but not enough to not declare DJ the obvious favorite.

Justin Rose: But Johnson is not my pick to win at Erin Hills. That honor curse goes to Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champ who has five top 10s in his past nine major starts (plus an Olympic gold medal), including coming painfully close to winning the season's first major. Speaking of the Masters. . .

Sergio Garcia: A funny thing happens when someone wins their first major. At first, everyone says the floodgates are going to open in big events. And then, by the time the next major rolls around, they're kinda forgotten about because no one thinks they could possibly win TWO straight. That's the way I feel about the Spaniard, who is priced very fairly at 25/1 and who has three career top fives in this event. Garcia also happens to be No. 2 to Dustin Johnson this season in strokes gained: off the tee.

Brooks Koepka: We'll wrap up with a guy who has a great chance of being the next player to break through for a first major title (After Sergio's win at Augusta National, the streak is currently at five in a row). Koepka's length will come in handy on those two extra par 5s as well as Nos. 2 and 15, which will both play as drivable par 4s at times.

Just missed: Jason Day and Thomas Pieters.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka (Starters); Jason Day, Paul Casey, Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Justin Rose.

