Fantasy Golf Podcast: Brooks Koepka is ready to win fans some beer -- and win the Byron Nelson

No, I did not pick Si Woo Kim at the Players. No one did. Well, other than the genius who won more than $66,000 betting on him. However, I can say that I predicted big things for this youngster. Last January. Here's proof:

Boom. In any event, Kim's bad back (it's tough lugging around $2 million) caused him to pull out of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, but a pretty strong field has gathered in the Dallas/Fort Worth area to take on Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas one last time before the tournament moves down the road to Trinity Forest next year. Joel Beall joined me on this week's podcast to make our picks, wrap up the Players, and talk about the best shot at TPC Sawgrass last week that you probably didn't see. Please have a listen:

And if you're more old school and would rather just read my normal weekly fantasy golf picks, here's my fab foursome at the Byron Nelson:

Sergio Garcia: We're sticking with Sergio after a tough Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. Honestly, Garcia looked out of sorts all week at the Players following his Masters victory tour and it's a testament to how good he is that he even showed up on that leader board. The defending champ here (as well as the winner in 2004) will be more prepared this week to put four good rounds together.

Brooks Koepka: A playoff loser to Garcia here last year, Koepka is closing in on picking up a long awaited second PGA Tour title. He's coming off a T-16 at the Players, which is actually his worst finish in his past five starts. TPC Sawgrass was also the site of me making a hole-in-one in front of the Ryder Cupper:

Brooks seemed genuinely excited for me, so he deserves some good karma this week. Plus, if he makes a hole-in-one the rest of the season, fans that registered for a promotion with Michelob Ultra will receive 95 cases of beer. Of course, the odds of him winning this week (And next week. And the next.) are much better.

Jason Dufner: A winner at Las Colinas in 2012, Dufner also has two T-8s in the event. The 2013 PGA champ is still in search of a first individual top 10 this season (he and teammate Patton Kizzire finished T-5 at the Zurich Classic), but he's played solid golf, missing only one cut and racking up eight top 25s in 12 starts.

Sung Kang: This guy has been sneakily having a strong spring. He finished runner-up in Houston, T-11 at Hilton Head and T-6 in San Antonio. Doesn't have much to show for in this event (A T-34 last year and two MCs), but I like his value this week. I also like his shoes. A lot.

Just missed: Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson.

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Dustin Johnson, Sung Kang, Charley Hoffman, Brooks Koepka (Starters); Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak, Sergio Garcia (Bench). (Side note: Why are ALL the good players this week -- Dufner and Finau as well -- on Yahoo's C list?)

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Brooks Koepka. My man.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

