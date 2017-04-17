rory erica thumbnail.jpg
The Rory Wedding

Report: Rory McIlroy to have "wedding of the decade" at Ireland's Ashford Castle on Saturday

30 minutes ago
2016 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
News & Tours

Fans were asked how they'd improve golf. Their answers are horrifying

an hour ago
week-in-instagrams-20170417.jpg
SOCIAL MEDIA

The Week In Instagrams: 4-17-17

2 hours ago
News & Toursan hour ago

Fans were asked how they'd improve golf. Their answers are horrifying

By
2016 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Keyur Khamar

David Lauderdale of the Island Packet posed a simple question at last weekend's RBC Heritage: What would you do to improve golf? Lauderdale received some thoughtful responses when interviewing various industry personalities. The consideration of said feedback had a slightly different tone, however, when Lauderdale traveled to Harbour Town's 18th hole, the de facto "party scene" for the Hilton Head Island event. Their answers, simply put, are horrifying.

A sample of Lauderdale's findings:

“If the golfers could play with no shirts on.”

Sorry, we've seen that one play out before, and it's no bueno.

“Food trucks.”

God help the poor bastards playing behind Beef Johnston.

"Have free beer at all golf courses."

Because hand-eye coordination is overrated.

“Nudity. Any form of nudity.”

See video above.

“Make sure the temperature’s warm and it’s always sunny.”

(Slaps forehead)

They weren't all terrible replies; we could definitely get behind mist fans located throughout the course. Moreover, golf's refusal to embrace a progressive approach has hurt it in the past.

That said, if the heads of the sport are searching for innovation, we recommend avoiding this particular crowd.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMatthew Fitzpatrick has a curious choice for his fa…
    The LoopBen Crane helps high schooler with prom proposal
    The LoopDavis Love III thought Tiger Woods skipping Masters…