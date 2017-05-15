Fans at the AT&T Byron Nelson won't have to leave the hotel to work on their short game this week

A quick check on our weather app shows an ominous forecast for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, with temperatures in the 90s and rain during tournament play. Luckily for fans and players staying at the Four Seasons Resort, they won't need to leave the hotel to work on their short game.

For the final event at TPC Four Seasons -- the tournament is moving to nearby Trinity Forest next season -- the resort installed a portable putting green in its lobby.

Now that, my friends, is how you roll out the red -- or should we say, green -- carpet.

Of course, given the room rates of the Four Seasons (around $500 a night), we're surprised you're not gifted a Scotty Cameron as part of your stay.

The Nelson begins May 18. Sergio Garcia is the defending champion.

