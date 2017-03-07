Fake out: Lorena Ochoa only to play in exhibition, not LPGA event

Jim Furyk and Mike Weir at the Big Break/Champions Clinic during the PGA Grand Slam of Golf at Poipu Bay in Kauai, Hawaii. Monday, November 20, 2006. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images).
By
LPGA - 2006 Kraft Nabisco Championship - Second Round
S. Levin

On Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Lorena Ochoa -- who was No. 1 in the Rolex Ranking when she retired in 2010 -- told reporters she was making a comeback for her LPGA Match Play tournament in May.

"I know I'm going to play, so I've been practicing a couple of days a week," Ochoa said during a visit to Chapultepec Golf Club. "But I promise after tomorrow, I'm going to practice every day. I play OK. I enjoy it."

Two days later, Ochoa's team clarified her intentions, stating she's not playing in the actual event, only an exhibition.

Ochoa's brother, Alejandro, said she did not want to specify about her participation on Sunday because the LPGA had yet to announce the event, according to the AP. The LPGA is expected to release further details about the match and Ochoa's involvement later this week.

Ochoa, who has 27 LPGA titles, stepped away from the game when she was only 28. Now 35, Ochoa will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame later this year.

