Every golfer can sympathize with this frustrated kid (Also, this is the cutest video you'll see today)

Amanda Blumenherst was a three-time national player of the year during her college career at Duke and is currently a contributor on Golf Channel. And now we know she also has an adorable young son who has already realized how frustrating golf can be.

Over the weekend, Blumenherst shared this video of her son missing four times from about two inches --and then collapsing in frustration:

Hang in there, buddy. We've all been there.

But there was a happy ending to the story. Little dude finally holed the shot! (For future reference, using a putter on the green is easier.)

Although, as mom points out, the USGA might have something to say about that stroke. . .

