Every golfer can sympathize with this frustrated kid (Also, this is the cutest video you'll see today)

By
2 hours ago

Amanda Blumenherst was a three-time national player of the year during her college career at Duke and is currently a contributor on Golf Channel. And now we know she also has an adorable young son who has already realized how frustrating golf can be.

RELATED: Watch a toddler practice his golf swing with random household items

Over the weekend, Blumenherst shared this video of her son missing four times from about two inches --and then collapsing in frustration:

Hang in there, buddy. We've all been there.

But there was a happy ending to the story. Little dude finally holed the shot! (For future reference, using a putter on the green is easier.)

Although, as mom points out, the USGA might have something to say about that stroke. . .

