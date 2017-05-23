European Tour's BMW PGA Championship to mute presentation following Manchester terrorist attack

In Keith Pelley's short reign as European Tour chief executive, the Canadian showman has taken a progressive, flashy approach in promoting tournaments. The same was expected this week at the BMW PGA Championship, as Wentworth Club's recent overhaul was intended to return spark into the tour's flagship event.

However, following the Manchester terrorist attack, Pelley announced on Tuesday that the tournament will abstain from the dramatics.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s only 160 miles away,” Pelley said of the tragedy. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families. It is quite astonishing, and as respect to them today, the Union Flag above the Wentworth Club will fly at half mast, and there will obviously be no music on the range today."

Pelley mentioned that players could be wearing black ribbons to honor the fallen, while also remarking on the country's collective will and fortitude.

“I’ve been here now 21 months from Canada and one of the things that I’ve learnt about the British people, is incredible resilience, and that resilience demands today that we keep calm and carry on," continued Pelley. "That’s exactly what we’re going to do today and the rest of the week.”

Twenty-two people have been confirmed dead from the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena, with another 59 injures reported.

