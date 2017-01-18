CHASKA, MN - SEPTEMBER 28: Vice-captains Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods of the United States look on during practice prior to the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 28, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Golf world

Steve Stricker says Tiger Woods is already calling him with ideas for the Presidents Cup

2 hours ago
Movers, under the supervision of White House ushers, move President Barack Obama&#39;s family&#39;s golf clubs into their rented house in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
The President's Clubs

What Barack Obama's golf clubs say about his game

2 hours ago
Chris-Evans.jpeg
Golf World

CareerBuilder Challenge field includes a cart-barn employee at a local club (no kidding)

2 hours ago
Ryder Cup6 hours ago

Euro Tour announces drastic changes for 2018 Ryder Cup

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 07: Thomas Bjorn poses with the Ryder Cup trophy as he is named 2018 Europe Ryder Cup Captain at Hilton Heathrow T5 on December 7, 2016 in London, England. The 2018 Ryder Cup will be held at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 07: Thomas Bjorn poses with the Ryder Cup trophy as he is named 2018 Europe Ryder Cup Captain at Hilton Heathrow T5 on December 7, 2016 in London, England. The 2018 Ryder Cup will be held at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Though the European team has enjoyed a dominant run at the Ryder Cup, an embarrassing showing at Hazeltine last fall has forced the squad to evaluate its current surroundings. Mainly, regarding the team's selection process, with calls from stars like Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood, as well as legend Tony Jacklin, to revamp the system. It appears their petitions have been heard.

On Wednesday, the European Tour Tournament Committee announced three alterations for the 2018 Ryder Cup team, the most significant being an extra captain's pick. Players will be required to play at least four official Euro Tour events for consideration -- one less than years past -- and extra team points will be given down the Ryder Cup home stretch, trying to ensure a roster that's "in form."

“The change to our minimum tournament requirement will help many of our members who play around the world but who, at the same time, wish to remain loyal to the European Tour," stated European Tour CEO Keith Pelley. “It will enable them to remain in membership in what are extremely exciting times for the European Tour with the advent of the Rolex Series, one of the most important and significant developments in our 44-year history.”

However, the European Tour did not waive its membership requirement. This stipulation kept top 20 player Paul Casey off the team, and hindered Russell Knox's chances for a spot.

“In my role as chairman of the tournament committee for the past ten years and now as Ryder Cup captain, I fully appreciate the need to balance both of these essential elements, and I think we have managed to do that," said captain Thomas Bjorn. “Part of the reason for my appointment last month was to, as soon as possible, begin the process required to regain the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in 2018, and these changes are the first step on that journey. Hopefully they will help me have the 12 best European players available in 20 months’ time.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRyder Cup the "one thing that's kept the E…
    The LoopLee Westwood joins Rory McIlroy in calling for chan…
    The LoopPelley has his reasons for standing firm on Ryder C…