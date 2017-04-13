Euro player strips down to underwear for water shot

Henrik Stenson is the poster child for professional golfers stripping down to their underwear in tournament play, an act recalled whenever a golfer peels off their clothes. James Heath didn't go "Full Stenson" on Thursday at the European Tour's Trophee Hassan II, but it was a show worth a second look.

Admittedly, I never understand why tour players are so worried about their clothes. These guys get new gear for every round; so what if you have to play a few holes in wet trousers?

Then again, that's a helluva shot, given the circumstance. Heath finished with a 77 in Round 1. But at least he had the highlight of the day.

