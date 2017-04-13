AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1998: Tiger Woods presents Masters Winner Mark O&#39; Meara with a green jacket after the 1998 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 1998 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
Tales From The Tour

Mark O'Meara shares how Tiger Woods botched his green jacket ceremony

43 minutes ago
Heath
Viral Video

Euro player strips down to underwear for water shot

an hour ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-13 at 10.33.38 AM.png
Social Media

11 golf Instagram accounts you aren't following (but should be)

3 hours ago
Viral Videoan hour ago

Euro player strips down to underwear for water shot

By

Henrik Stenson is the poster child for professional golfers stripping down to their underwear in tournament play, an act recalled whenever a golfer peels off their clothes. James Heath didn't go "Full Stenson" on Thursday at the European Tour's Trophee Hassan II, but it was a show worth a second look.

Loading

View on Instagram

Admittedly, I never understand why tour players are so worried about their clothes. These guys get new gear for every round; so what if you have to play a few holes in wet trousers?

Then again, that's a helluva shot, given the circumstance. Heath finished with a 77 in Round 1. But at least he had the highlight of the day.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopEuro player executes flawless backflips before tee shot
    The LoopRyder Cup the "one thing that's kept the E…
    The LoopEuropean Tour to host made-for-TV putting contests