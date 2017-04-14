170414-trick-shot-th.png
Nice Gestures

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt funds alma mater's student radio station during round of golf

3 hours ago
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt funds alma mater's student radio station during round of golf

By

A week after playing the role of host during ESPN's Masters coverage for the first time, Scott Van Pelt was playing some golf of his own on Thursday when he got a request. A University of Maryland student asked Van Pelt for a donation to help fund the school's radio station -- and the sportscaster immediately dug into his pockets to help his alma mater.

Well, after he finished his round. Check out this cool interaction:

And Van Pelt came through on his promise to fully fund the radio station shortly after:

Well done, Scott. And see? Cell phones on the golf course can be a good thing.

(h/t Barstool Sports)

