Dottie-Pepper-ESPN.jpg
Television

ESPN layoffs include Dottie Pepper, though her role with CBS Sports will continue

3 hours ago
Bandon to Pebble golf hike
Road trippin'

These guys are taking a dream golf hike: Riding their bikes from Bandon Dunes to Pebble Beach

10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1970s: Johnny Miller swings during a 1970s Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
Style Icons

Johnny Miller's bold fashion claim to fame

10 hours ago
Television3 hours ago

ESPN layoffs include Dottie Pepper, though her role with CBS Sports will continue

By
Dottie-Pepper-ESPN.jpg

ESPN layoffs on Wednesday touched all corners of its sports franchise, including golf, with Dottie Pepper’s revelation that her tenure with the network was over.

“My time with ESPN comes to a close today as I join the sidelines with so many other talented people at the company,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was a phenomenal 4 1/2 years of learning from and working with some of the very best in sports television and I will be forever grateful and appreciative of every day I was there.”

Pepper joined ESPN in May of 2013 and has served as an analyst, anchor and on-course reporter during live play, as an analyst for SportsCenter and a contributing writer for ESPN.com and espnW, according to the company’s website.

RELATED: Dottie Pepper on whether Tiger Woods is nearing end: ‘I think we’re getting close’

Meanwhile, Pepper will continue in her role on CBS Sports’ golf telecasts, including the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this weekend.

“I am blessed and fortunate to have such a great job @GOLFonCBS. Back at it this weekend @Zurich_Classic!” she wrote on Twitter.

ESPN reportedly was laying off as many as 100 in a cost-cutting measure in an effort to counter loss of viewers.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Your Shot Will Never Look Better Than At Pelican Hill Golf Club

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopMedia: 'A 13 club major...[Tiger] best 13 club …
    The LoopMedia: The Tiger Woods effect? Masters TV ratings d…
    The LoopMedia: The Tiger Woods effect? Masters TV ratings d…