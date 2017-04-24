ESPN anchor does gender reveal of baby from Pebble Beach's 7th hole

Elaborate baby gender reveals are all the rage these days. Even Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got in on the action recently, sharing they were expecting a second boy by DJ hitting an exploding golf ball on a beach. And now an ESPN anchor has taken a cue from the World No. 1 with his own announcement.

Peter Burns, who appears on the ESPN SEC Network and hosts the Booger and Burns radio show, and his wife shared their baby news with a golf ball on a beach as well. But not just any beach. Pebble Beach.

Burns teed off on the iconic par-3 7th with a trick golf ball while his excited wife waited. Check it out:

Pretty cool.

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that one of golf's most famous par 3s has been used for a momentous occasion. During Masters week, a couple got engaged on Augusta National's 12th hole with the help of PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner.

Anyway, great stuff, Peter. And smart move to get the OK for that $500 green fee. We hope you hit a real shot as well.

