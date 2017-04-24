170424-pebble-beach-baby-th.png
Celebrity Golfers

ESPN anchor does gender reveal of baby from Pebble Beach's 7th hole

25 minutes ago
A trumpeter plays on Bourbon Street in New Orleans-famed French Quarter.
48 Hours In New Oleans

Your New Orleans travel guide for the Zurich Classic

31 minutes ago
RIDGEDALE, MO - APRIL 23: Jack Nicklaus and Kid Rock talk following the Legends of Golf Skins Shooutout during the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge at Top of the Rock on April 23, 2017 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
Celebrity

Sign of the apocalypse: Jack Nicklaus wins skins event with...Kid Rock

2 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers25 minutes ago

ESPN anchor does gender reveal of baby from Pebble Beach's 7th hole

By

Elaborate baby gender reveals are all the rage these days. Even Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got in on the action recently, sharing they were expecting a second boy by DJ hitting an exploding golf ball on a beach. And now an ESPN anchor has taken a cue from the World No. 1 with his own announcement.

Peter Burns, who appears on the ESPN SEC Network and hosts the Booger and Burns radio show, and his wife shared their baby news with a golf ball on a beach as well. But not just any beach. Pebble Beach.

RELATED: Dustin Johnson says he has no say in Paulina Gretzky's social media posts

Burns teed off on the iconic par-3 7th with a trick golf ball while his excited wife waited. Check it out:

Pretty cool.

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that one of golf's most famous par 3s has been used for a momentous occasion. During Masters week, a couple got engaged on Augusta National's 12th hole with the help of PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner.

Anyway, great stuff, Peter. And smart move to get the OK for that $500 green fee. We hope you hit a real shot as well.

RANKING: America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTiger Woods tours NYC, Justin Thomas rules Malaysia…
    The LoopPaulina Gretzky shows off her golf swing, gives cre…
    The LoopJustin Thomas takes over Hawaii, NFL Playoff QBs li…