Elise Lobb talks about those squats on Gary Player's back and cutting school to attend the Players

You don’t need to be on a major pro tour these days to be a golf star. Thanks to social media, there’s a large contingent of recognizable faces who play the game. And from time to time, we’ll talk to one of these popular people to learn more about their world. We start with Elise Lobb, who is a co-host of Fox Sports’ “Swing Clinic.” Elise also hosts her own online video series called “The Lobb Shot” (See what she did there?). Here’s our chat:

How did you get into golf?

Golf is a big part of my life. I’ve been playing since I’m three the reason for that is my dad was in the military and when he’d come back from deployment we’d play golf. I’m a very outgoing person and I fell in love with the game, I made my varsity team in sixth grade and I was supposed to play in college but because of the NCAA compliance, I had my show on Fox Sports and unfortunately, I could not do both.

Loading View on Instagram

You were on the varsity golf team in sixth grade?!

Yeah, so the rule is if you’re on the same campus as the high school you’re allowed to. So the big thing was there were four of us, four sixth graders going to states, so it was really fun.

Loading View on Instagram

Did you ever imagine you’d become an Instagram star?

No! Do you mean I’m actually popular (Yes, you are very popular)? It’s crazy how technology works and that people come up to me because they recognized me. It’s opened up a lot of opportunities for me and my main thing is to grow the game of golf.

Loading View on Instagram

How do you take your photos on the course? Do you have someone constantly following you?

I actually take most of them myself. I have a Gatorade bottle or a water bottle and I prop up my phone and take video. The trick is to video and then take screenshots.

Loading View on Instagram

What have you been working on lately?

I’ve been busy filming the show I do, Swing Clinic, for Fox Sports. I’m doing a lot of golf stuff and I’m playing a lot of golf. . . a lot of pro-ams. Golf, golf, golf. I can’t complain.

Loading View on Instagram

What do you think about the LPGA doing a Twitter vote for a tournament spot?

It’s different, it’s new, but I think it’s realy cool. If people are voting on it, it’s getting people involved in the game. So if they vote and their person wins, they’re going to want to go watch her. I was at the Kia Classic a few weeks ago doing stuff for them and it was sad to see how many people weren’t there if you compare to a PGA Tour event. But this will definitely be fun for them. (Sharmila Nicollet won the vote to earn a spot in the Shoprite LPGA Classic in June.)

Loading View on Instagram

You’re from Jacksonville, Fla. How big is the Players week?

I’ve been going there since I was in sixth grade. I was a cool kid skipping school to go to the tournament! That was always exciting. I’m going to be there this year. The tournament has moved “The Blue Room” to 17, they’re trying to give it a Waste Management feel. . . .It’s going to be fun. I always have a great time there.

Loading View on Instagram

What are your career goals?

I definitely want to stay in the golf realm since it’s such an important part of my life. I’m just going to continue what I’m doing for Fox Sports and take as many opportunities that come my way. I also love to do stuff with the Golf Channel and hopefully, one day, end up on ESPN.

Loading View on Instagram

What’s your golf game like right now?

I just shot 78-79 the past two days I’ve played. It’s not awful, but I have higher expectations so I have to get better.

Loading View on Instagram

What was it like having Gary Player do squats with you on his back?

So we’re at Champions retreat and Gary comes up to me and says, “let’s make a funny video together.” So I say, “Let’s do push-ups” and he says, “No, I have something better. Start recording.” If you watch the video, you can see me hesitate because he goes, “get on my back I’m going to do a squat!” and I’m thinking is he serious? Do I get on his back and he falls and the video goes viral because I’m too heavy? So yeah, I got on his back and 81 years old, and he did squats. Crazy.”

Loading View on Instagram

What’s your career-best round?

A 70 in ninth grade.

So you peaked early. . .

Woah, woah, woah. No! That was just a mini-peak. But I’m about to go on a giant peak and just stay there.

Loading View on Instagram

WATCH: ThE LOOP VIDEOS